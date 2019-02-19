Bill to link treaty to referendum prioritized

Staff writer, with CNA

The government and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislators have agreed to prioritize a bill for the current legislative session that would subject any peace agreement with China to a national referendum.

The consensus was reached at a meeting between the Executive Yuan and the legislature hosted by Deputy Premier Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) and DPP caucus whip Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘), Cabinet spokesperson Kolas Yotaka said yesterday.

The proposed legislation, which would amend the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (台灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例), calls for a referendum to be held before any cross-strait peace agreement can be formally signed.

The Cabinet’s push to get the amendment passed early in this session came after Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) said on Thursday that the KMT could sign a peace treaty with Beijing if it regained the presidency next year.

The bill was one of 47 bills set to be prioritized for review during the legislative session that started on Friday.

The priority bills have been divided into three categories — major issues of public concern, proposals seeking to strengthen Taiwan and initiatives aimed at protecting the nation.