Prosecutors want harsh sentence for matricide

By Chou Min-hung / Staff reporter

The Taoyuan District Prosecutors’ Office yesterday asked the court to hand down “the most severe punishment” to a man charged with beheading his mother in Jhongli District (中壢) last year.

Liang Tsung-ming (梁崇銘), a 33-year-old drug addict, stabbed his 67-year-old mother with several knives on Oct. 17 last year after an argument, police said at the time.

They said that Liang cut off his mother’s head and left hand, and threw the head from their 12th-floor apartment into the building’s courtyard and left the hand in their house.

Police said they received calls from neighbors who saw and were frightened by the bloody head, adding that they forcibly entered Liang’s house after he refused to open the door.

There were 10 slashes in the woman’s head and 27 in her two arms, while injuries of varying degrees were found across her chest and abdomen, the prosecutors’ office said after an examination by coroners.

She died of hemorrhagic shock and central nervous system shock, the office said.

Prosecutors said that Liang had confessed to crime, but said that he had taken amphethamines two days before his mother’s death and that he could not remember any details.

However, the prosecutors did not buy Liang’s claim, saying that he could clearly recall details of taking drugs and that his mental conditions were as normal as ordinary people.

The office yesterday indicted Liang under the Criminal Code, which imposes a death sentence or life imprisonment for the murder of a lineal progenitor.

It said it had advised judges to give Liang the most severe sentence “for his cruel act and attempt to evade legal responsibility.”