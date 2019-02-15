Doctors advise against ignoring throat swelling

By Su Meng-chuan and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The public, especially older people and those with diabetes, should not ignore throat pain or lymphatic swelling, as it could progress into a serious infection, doctors said on Tuesday.

An 80-year-old woman recently sought treatment at Taichung Cheng Ching Hospital for a severe raspy voice — almost to the point that she could not communicate — as well as shortness of breath and difficulty breathing while lying down, hospital otolaryngologist Hsu Yu-ting (徐毓婷) said.

The woman had a red and puffy sore on the right side of her neck, Hsu said, adding that she had caught a minor cold and thought that her sore throat would recover with some rest.

Hsu determined that the woman had developed tonsillitis, likely due to the cold, a tooth cavity or insufficient oral hygiene.

As the woman has been diabetic for a long time, she had weak immunity and her tonsillitis evolved into an infection, Hsu said.

A computed tomography scan showed the source of the woman’s discomfort to be a 5cm by 3cm pustule to the right side of her nasopharynx, extending to the hypopharynx and into the lymph node, Hsu said.

Surgeons removed the pustule that was obstructing the woman’s esophagus and discharged her after seven days, Hsu said.