Man gets life for killing dentist, stabbing aides

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The Taichung District Court on Wednesday handed a man surnamed Lai (賴) a life sentence for killing dentist Wang Kuang-chung (王冠中) and stabbing two female assistants with a switchblade at a clinic in Taichung last year.

Judges found Lai, 34, guilty of murder and attempted murder.

The defense lawyer asked the court for a lenient sentence, saying that Lai suffered from psychosis and other mental conditions.

Lai was also stripped of his civil rights and the court ruled that he should be monitored if released early on parole.

It was the first verdict and the case can still be appealed.

Wang’s family and the two assistants are separately demanding that Lai and his father pay compensation of NT$25.49 million (US$829,078) in a civil lawsuit.

Prosecutors said that Wang heard a commotion when Lai showed up and tried to protect his assistants, but was stabbed in the mouth and fatally wounded in the neck.

He died of shock and severe blood loss, they said.

Wang’s wife, surnamed Tsou (鄒), was at the court to hear the verdict.

She urged the judiciary and government officials to earnestly deal with murder and heinous crimes committed by people with mental illnesses.

Tsou said the government must provide more resources to train professionals, doctors and caretakers looking after people with mental illnesses.

The government must step in to take care of those deemed at high risk of committing crimes or violence to protect public safety, she said, adding that authorities could set up a guardianship system to monitor individual cases.

“My husband left me more than 200 days ago, but I still feel pain when I think of the fear and suffering he had to endure before dying,” Tsou said.

“Here I ask President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) and all legislators to please try to understand the pain and suffering of normal people and prioritize mental illnesses in their agenda,” she said.

Investigators said that Lai had received treatment for mental illness for about nine years.

He had problems in life and was envious of his sister, who was trained and worked as a dental assistant, they said.

In May last year, he took a knife and barged into the dentistry clinic looking for his sister, but she hid from him and Lai got angry, they said.

He then attacked the clinic’s other two assistants, one of whom nearly died due to a punctured lung, but survived after an emergency operation.

Chou and her lawyers said that Lai had shown no remorse and has yet to offer his apologies.