Linkou hospital tops 2017 revenue ranking

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The National Health Insurance Administration (NHIA) yesterday published the financial statements of 150 hospitals for 2017, with Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital topping the list with the highest overall revenue.

The NHIA publishes the financial statements of hospitals that claim at least NT$400 million (US$13 million) in NHI reimbursements per year, as required by the Regulations for Financial Statements from National Health Insurance Medical Service Organizations (全民健康保險醫事服務機構提報財務報告辦法).

The facilities include 18 medical centers, 79 regional hospitals and 52 local hospitals, whose financial reports are also published online.

In terms of overall revenue, 133 establishments (88.7 percent) made a profit, while 17 (11.3 percent) sustained losses, NHIA Deputy Director-General Tsai Shu-ling (蔡淑鈴) said.

As for revenue generated by medical services, 78 percent (117 of the hospitals) turned a profit, which was an increase from 70 percent in 2013, she said.

The five hospitals with the highest overall revenue in 2017 were Linkou Chang Gung Memorial (NT$7.96 billion), Kaohsiung Chang Gung Memorial (NT$4.97 billion), National Taiwan University Hospital (NT$2.397 billion), China Medical University Hospital (NT$2.393 billion) and Taoyuan Chang Gung Memorial (NT$2.14 billion), the NHIA said.

The hospitals that generated the highest revenue from medical services were China Medical University Hospital (NT$2.14 billion), National Taiwan University Hospital (NT$1.52 billion), Kaohsiung Medical University Chung-ho Memorial Hospital (NT$810 million), Taipei City Hospital (NT$627 million) and Taipei Medical University Hospital (NT$625 million).

The branches of Chang Gung Memorial seem to have generated more revenue because they have higher dividend income, Tsai said, adding that the Linkou branch actually earned NT$185 million from medical services, while NT$6.6 billion came from dividend income and other revenues, such as parking fees, rental income and food courts.

China Medical University Hospital earned the most from medical services, because about 25 percent of the services it provided were not covered by the National Health Insurance (NHI) program and it had the advantage of being a teaching hospital, which helped reduce personnel costs, she said.

Hospitals in northern Taiwan generally have higher revenues from non-NHI-covered medical services than hospitals in central and southern Taiwan, as well as in remote areas, an NHIA analysis showed.

The NHIA would lower the threshold for publishing financial statements to NT$200 million, which would increase the number of hospitals reporting their statements for last year to about 207, Tsai said.