CKS Hall can be a place to honor presidents: Lu

By Su Fun-her and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall should be transformed into space dedicated to previous presidents and its plaque should be changed to read “Democracy Square,” former vice president Annette Lu (呂秀蓮) said yesterday.

Her remarks came after Minister of Culture Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君) was on Tuesday last week slapped by entertainer Lisa Cheng (鄭心儀) over the Ministry of Cultures’ policies to repurpose the hall.

Lu, as well as academics from the pan-blue and pan-green camps, yesterday attended a seminar, titled “On One China, Two Chinas and ‘One China,’ One Taiwan.”

Taiwan could retain the strategic high ground if it cited unification of China under the Three Principles of the People to counter Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) “five points” announced on Jan. 2, National Taiwan University Graduate Institute of National Development professor Ger Yeong-kuang (葛永光) said.

The principles embody Republic of China (ROC) founder Sun Yat-sen’s (孫逸仙) political philosophy and describe his vision for governance within the guidelines of democracy, nationalism and livelihood, he said.

The pan-green and pan-blue camps agree on how to sustain the existing system and framework of the ROC, he said.

In terms of long-term solutions, Ger proposed that the ROC and the People’s Republic of China (PRC) form a confederacy, with both holding seats at the UN.

Lu said that former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) had also proposed some form of political and economic “integration” in 2001.

However, Lu said that not only are there two Chinas — referring to the PRC succeeding the “former” ROC when it declared nationhood on Oct 1, 1949 — there are also two ROCs — one that was founded in Nanjing in 1912 and the other after the general elections in Taiwan in 1996.

The ROC after 1996 is different from the the one founded in 1912, she said.

Regarding cross-strait relations, Lu suggested that instead of thinking about top-down relations, the problem should be considered in a manner of how both sides could coexist.

Coexistence through a confederation, a federation or considering Taiwan and China as two districts or two nations would require creativity, as well as communication and mutual trust, she said.

“Perhaps approaching the issue from the concept of ethnic Chinese (zhonghua minzu, 中華民族) would be more acceptable for all parties involved,” Lu said, adding that there can be many nations and governments formed by people from the same ethnicity.