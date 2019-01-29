Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

ENTERTAINMENT

Scientist to star in drama

Henry Lee (李昌鈺), a US-based forensic scientist, is to star in a Taiwanese crime series. Lee on Thursday talked about his role in the second season of Crime Scene Investigation Center (鑑識英雄2), saying he would portray an international detective. The series not only provides information about forensic science, but also shows people that forensic professionals work to keep the public safe. Asked whether he plans to take his acting career further, Lee said he is 81 years old, adding that: “My profession is to speak for the innocent and those who cannot speak for themselves.” Producer Ku Chao (顧超) said the series places the spotlight on the lives of forensic scientists, adding that many forensic professionals have told the crew that watching the first season made them feel that their hard work is valued. The series is to begin in March.

LOTTERY

Prizes increased for holiday

Taiwan Lottery Co is offering more and bigger prizes during the Lunar New Year holiday, the company said, adding that the additional prizes would total NT$800 million (US$25.9 million). The special Lunar New Year draws began yesterday, when NT$200 million was added to the Power Lottery, the company said. The jackpot was expected to be about NT$250 million. For Grand Lottery 6/49, which is normally held twice a week, drawings would be held daily from Friday to Feb. 10, the company said. From Friday to Tuesday next week, there would be special draws of nine numbers for a NT$1 million prize that would go to people who picked six of the numbers, the company said, adding that it would hold 360 such draws over the five-day period.