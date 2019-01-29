Taichung mayor travels to Hong Kong assembly

Staff writer, with CNA

Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) yesterday departed for Hong Kong to attend the general assembly of the Hong Kong Chinese Importers’ and Exporters’ Association and explore business opportunities for the city.

On arrival at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, Lu said that she had been invited to attend a handover ceremony for the leadership of the association and its general assembly.

She said she was pleased to see that Hong Kong has noticed Taichung’s determination to bring about economic growth since she was elected mayor.

Hopefully, the visit would allow her to promote her city’s agriculture, machinery products and automotive industry, and to attract foreign investment to Taichung, she added.

The event’s organizers this year handed Taichung-grown murcotts, or honey tangerines, as gifts to its members, Lu said, adding that the association has 4,000 members.

“Having the city’s produce gain visibility through the group’s event is the best way to market Taichung,” she said.

Taichung is working hard to boost its economy and find ways to attract foreign investment, she added.

“If the city could establish a link with the association, that would be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to market Taichung,” Lu said.

Manufacturers of sun cakes and pineapple cakes, seeking to sell their products through the event, are also on Lu’s delegation.

This is Lu’s first overseas visit since taking office in November.