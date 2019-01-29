Temperatures to remain warm until Thursday: bureau

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Temperatures would remain high nationwide until Thursday thanks to southerly winds and a weakening continental cold air mass, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday, forecasting a high of 29oC in southern Taiwan.

The cold air mass that had hovered over the nation over the weekend is to weaken today, it said.

The bureau forecast scattered showers in eastern and northern Taiwan, and cloudy to sunny skies in the rest of the nation, with highs in the north expected to rise to 20oC to 24oC.

Daytime temperature in central and southern Taiwan could reach 24oC to 26oC, it added.

However, nighttime and early morning temperatures would remain low, the bureau said, forecasting lows of 12oC to 15oC along the west coast and 17oC to 18oC on the east coast.

Daytime temperatures tomorrow and Thursday would rise further as southerly winds take effect, the bureau said, forecasting a high of 29oC in central and southern Taiwan.

Cloudy to sunny skies are forecast for most parts of the nation, with isolated showers forecast for Hualien and Taitung, it added.

However, the weather in northern Taiwan would become cold and wet again from Thursday night to Friday due to a strengthening northeast monsoon, with highs dropping below 20oC, the bureau said.

Highs in central, southern and eastern Taiwan would drop by three to five degrees, it added.

Lows on Friday night and Saturday morning could dip to 13oC to 15oC, it said.

Daytime temperatures would rebound on Saturday as the northeast monsoon weakens again, the bureau said, forecasting isolated showers in eastern Taiwan.

Highs in northern Taiwan are forecast to reach 24oC to 25oC over the weekend, and 25oC to 28oC in central and southern Taiwan, it said.

As for the weather during the Lunar New Year holiday, which begins on Monday next week, former bureau weather forecast center director Daniel Wu (吳德榮) wrote in a column that European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts data showed that another northeast monsoon is to arrive on Monday next week, causing temperatures in northern Taiwan to drop again.

However, the northeast monsoon would weaken on Tuesday and Wednesday next week, causing temperatures to rebound, he said.

The monsoon would have little effect on the weather in central and southern Taiwan, he added.

He quoted bureau data as showing that no cold waves are forecast to affect Taiwan during the holiday.

Weatherrisk Explore Inc chief executive officer Peng Chi-ming (彭啟明) wrote on Facebook that people in the west coast and on outlying islands should beware of health hazards caused by the combination of thick fog and air pollutants tomorrow and on Thursday.