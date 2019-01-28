Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

SOCIETY

Tsai promotes 3D animation

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday promoted a locally produced 3D animation and urged people to support local animators. “Winter break has just begun and Taiwanese animation film Tai Chi Cats (貓影特工) is in theaters now,” Tsai wrote in a Line post alongside a cartoon depicting her wearing earphones and cat ears, and holding her cat. Tsai praised the film as an original animation created by a Taiwanese team. It tells the story of how a group of cat-shaped aliens from another planet save the Earth. Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) supported the film by watching it in a theater in New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋) on Saturday. The 83-minute film, directed by Kent Chang (張永昌), was produced by Kent Animation Digital Independent Production.

HEALTH

Second Chinese denied entry

A Chinese woman was yesterday denied entry into the nation for failing to pay a NT$200,000 (US$6,488) fine for carrying pork products from areas affected by African swine fever over the past three years. The woman surnamed Shih (石) was caught carrying 80g of Chinese sausages at Kaohsiung International Airport and issued a fine. After she refused to pay the fine on the spot, the National Immigration Agency required her to board a flight back to China at 6:35pm. It was the second case of a Chinese being denied entry since the new regulation took effect on Friday. A Chinese tourist caught illegally carrying pork and beef jerky at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Saturday paid the fine and was allowed into the nation, the Council of Agriculture said.

HEALTH

Chickens infected with flu

Samples taken from about 100 dead chickens found near a stream in Hsinchu County have tested positive for the avian influenza virus, the county’s Animal Disease Control Center said on Saturday. The carcasses were infected with the H5 strain of avian flu, a pathogenic virus that is causing global concern as a potential pandemic threat, center official Peng Cheng-yu (彭正宇) said. Farms within 3km of the site were disinfected and cleared of any virus activity, he added. The county’s Environmental Protection Bureau has teamed up with local police to find the chickens’ source to make sure that other birds have not been contaminated, he said. People found guilty of endangering public health by abandoning infected animals or failing to report large numbers of potentially infected animals could face a fine of up to NT$1 million under the Act for Prevention and Control of Infectious Animal Disease (動物傳染病防治條例), Peng said.

WEATHER

Temperatures to increase

Temperatures are to increase today as a cold air mass weakens, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday, forecasting highs of 20°C. However, early morning temperatures would remain low, and the difference between daytime and nighttime temperatures might reach 10 degrees in northwestern Taiwan and nine degrees in other areas, it said. The bureau had earlier issued a warning for an overnight cold snap for areas north of Changhua County and along the coast of Yilan County, forecasting a low of 10°C due to the cold air mass moving in from China. Temperatures would further increase on Wednesday and Thursday before northeasterly winds begin to gain strength on Friday, sending the mercury plummeting again in northern and northeastern Taiwan, the bureau said.