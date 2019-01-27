‘Lovers’ volunteer says gay bias a cross-strait issue

Staff writer, with CNA

LGBT communities on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are facing similar challenges, said a Taiwanese volunteer who went to China to campaign against “sexual orientation therapies.”

The volunteer, a Kaohsiung graduate student nicknamed “GT,” went to Shanghai earlier this month to participate in Lovers, a performance art project headed by Chinese artist Wu Laobai (武老白) that opposes so-called therapies in China that attempt to change the sexual orientation of gay men and lesbians to heterosexuality.

In China, homosexuality stopped being defined as a disease with the 2001 third edition of the Chinese Classification of Mental Disorders (CCMD), an official publication of the Chinese Medical Association.

However, the publication retained a purported illness called “the disorder of sexual orientation,” and medical institutes in China still perform so-called “sexual orientation conversion therapies,” GT said.

To call the public’s attention to the problem, Lovers rented three cargo trucks with slogans emblazoned on the sides — “You’re curing an illness that does not exist,” “The CCMD still has sexual orientation disorder,” and “It has been 19 years: why?” — and drove them by medical institutes in eight cities that continue the “therapies,” said GT, who was in Shanghai when the project was launched on Jan. 11 and 12.

China’s LGBT community has little freedom to speak up for itself in a conservative society, and public ignorance about gender diversity has led to discrimination against LGBT people, GT said, adding that discrimination against homosexuality is also widespread in Taiwan.

“We are just helping each other move on the same path toward gender equality,” he said, adding that he believes the Lovers campaign has started to raise public awareness in China.