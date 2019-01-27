Pit bull owner facing outrage after stray killed

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff writer, with CNA

A pet owner in Keelung whose pit bull on Tuesday attacked and killed a stray dog has been met with outrage online.

The incident was the second time the pet — owned by a man surnamed Chen (陳) — has attacked a stray dog, a person said on a Facebook page for Keelung residents.

A woman who witnessed the attack said it was sudden and that the pit bull would not let go of the other dog’s neck.

Other witnesses attempted to chase the pit bull away with brooms after realizing that the stray dog would die if the attack continued, she said, adding that she also tried to stop it by throwing a helmet at it.

The pit bull did not let go until the owner pulled them apart, she said.

The owner took the stray, which was covered in blood, to a veterinarian, she said.

Chen does not control his dog properly, one of Chen’s neighbors said.

Once she and her child were almost involved in a car accident because Chen had let the dog out of his house, the neighbor said.

The dog might attack a child or an elderly person, she said, adding that it poses a major threat to the safety of residents.

Chen was fined NT$30,000 after his dog in May last year entered a nearby apartment building and injured a stray dog on a staircase, Keelung Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office Director Chen Jui-pin (陳瑞濱) said on Thursday.

Chen Jui-pin quoted the owner as saying that he always keeps the dog in his room, but due to construction activity on Tuesday, his mother let it into the living room.

The owner said that as he was opening the door to enter the house, the dog rushed out, and he ran after it, but by the time he caught up it was too late, Chen Jui-pin said.

The owner could face charges for breaching the Animal Protect Act (動物保護法), Chen Jui-pin said.