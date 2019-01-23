Taipei, COA agree on new TAPM manager

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Taipei City Government and the Council of Agriculture (COA) yesterday agreed on a candidate for a new general manager of Taipei Agricultural Products Marketing (TAPM), with Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) saying that the new manager would be required to report to the Taipei City Council.

Controversies surrounding former TAPM general manager Wu Yin-ning (吳音寧) lasted for several months before the company’s board dismissed her in late November last year.

Taipei Deputy Mayor Pong Cheng-sheng (彭振聲), who also serves as TAPM chairman after former Taipei deputy mayor Chen Chin-jun (陳景峻) resigned from the post amid the controversies in September last year, met with COA Deputy Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) on Monday to discuss suitable candidates for general manager and chairperson.

As the council and the city government are the two major shareholders of TAPM, each holding a 22.76 percent stake, the council customarily recommends a general manager candidate and the city government recommends a chairperson candidate, and they hold talks to reach a consensus on the candidates.

The two bodies decided that Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Taipei City Councilor Huang Hsiang-chun (黃向羣) would be appointed TAPM chairperson and COA Agriculture and Food Agency Secretary-General Weng Chen-hsin (翁震炘) appointed as general manager, Pong said.

The TAPM board would meet tomorrow to elect a general manager, and another board meeting is expected to be held late next month to elect the chairperson, he added.

When asked to comment on the personnel arrangement, Ko said his attitude toward the issue is that the council and the city government should exchange their opinions on the candidates, and follow standard procedures for the elections.

“As long as the general manager has the necessary skills and reports to the city council, I have no problem with [the personnel arrangement],” he said.