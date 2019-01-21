Museum launches event to promote ‘Buddha’ display

By Weng Yu-huang and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Some visitors could be eligible for a special Lunar New Year gift if they view the Birth of the Guatama Buddha relief at the Museum of World Religions in New Taipei City’s Yonghe District (永和) after it launched the month-long event on on Saturday.

The Birth of the Guatama Buddha, which was carved from green slate in the third century, contains multiple narrative elements and is among the most important pieces in the museum’s collection, exhibitions and collection director Cho Ching-mei (卓靜美) said.

Visitors whose name contains a character rhyming with zhu (豬, “pig”) would be able to enter a lottery for a gift marking the Year of the Pig, the museum said.

The Lunar New Year starts on Feb. 5.

The museum said it would draw 10 names each day until Feb. 19, with the winners to receive a limited-supply seal bearing a fungshihyeh (風獅爺, “wind lion”), a mythical beast often featured in Kinmen County arts and crafts.

Participants should present photo identification to the museum to get a proof-of-attendance stamp, which should be mailed to the Kimen Museum of History and Folk Culture, it said.

Additionally, pig-themed post cards and collectible stamps are available at the gift shop, while events for crafting environmentally friendly piggy banks are to be hosted, the Museum of World Religions said.