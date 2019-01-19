Mandarin language courses successful in the Philippines

Staff writer, with CNA

The Taiwan Education Center Philippines, a cultural exchange program that provides Mandarin lessons to Philippine students, has reported positive results.

The classes have been well received and more than 1,000 participants have signed up, program organizer Huang Tse-hsiang (黃澤翔) said.

Operated by National Sun Yat-sen University with Ministry of Education backing, the center was established in September 2017 to promote high-quality Chinese language courses and instructor training in the Philippines.

Courses are being offered at Trinity University of Asia in the Philippines, which has forged a partnership with the center to promote educational and cultural exchanges between the two nations.

“We have seen students who had zero experience successfully perform on stage in Chinese two weeks after joining the program,” Huang said. “Some were even able to communicate in simple Chinese with their instructors.”

The center has held 10 large-scale activities in the country, including a Taiwan Education Fair in August last year at SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City in Metro Manila and at Batangas State University on Luzon Island.

This year, the center is to focus on promoting educational opportunities in Taiwan to local high-school and university students, Huang said, adding that it is also encouraging graduates to pursue masters and doctorate degrees in Taiwan.

The center said it is to host a six-day Chinese language camp from March 2 to March 7, during which participants are to tour Tainan and Kaohsiung, experiencing local culture and cuisine.