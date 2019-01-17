Hospital says sedentary lifestyle can lead to embolism

By Chang Hsun-teng and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

A cardiologist in Miaoli County on Monday warned against sitting for long periods of time after a 28-year-old man was diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism linked to sedentary behavior.

Although the man, surnamed Lai (賴), was conscious when he arrived at hospital, his face was pale, his voice and limbs were weak, and his blood pressure was low, Miaoli General Hospital Emergency Department director Tsai Chang-hung (蔡昌宏) said.

Lai could not describe where the pain was, but a series of medical exams revealed an oxygen deficiency in his arterial blood, Tsai said.

After receiving emergency treatment, seeing hospital cardiologist Tsai Kuei-chin (蔡貴嶔) and undergoing a computed tomography scan, Lai was diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism, he said.

As Lai told doctors that he usually spends a lot of time in front of his computer after work, the hospital said they believe that could be the reason for him developing a blood clot and a pulmonary embolism.

The symptoms of a pulmonary embolism are not obvious, Tsai Chang-hung said.

A pulmonary embolism is difficult to detect at first, yet it is highly fatal, he said, adding that the mortality rate for the condition is more than 30 percent.

Most blood clots that cause a pulmonary embolism come from veins deep in the lower limbs and are difficult to discover, Tsai Kuei-chin said.

When a person maintains the same position for an extended period, blood clots can form in the lower limbs, he said.

A pulmonary embolism can then occur if a blood clot flows to the blood vessels in the lungs and results in a blockage, he added.

Some risk factors for blood clots include a recent surgery, birth control pills, smoking, chronic disease, obesity and long trips, Tsai Kuei-chin said.

People can prevent the development of blood clots by maintaining a daily exercise routine and healthy living habits; eating a balanced diet and staying hydrated; and avoiding being in the same position for long periods of time, he said.