EasyCard appointment not a reward, Ko says

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) yesterday rejected speculation that Wu Chia-yuan (吳嘉沅) was given the position of EasyCard Corp chairman as a reward for helping Ko’s election campaign last year.

EasyCard Investment Holdings Co, the parent company of EasyCard Corp, held board director elections at its interim shareholders’ meeting yesterday morning and chose Wu as its new chairman.

Wu was chairman of Fortune Development Corp, an independent director of Bank SinoPac and chairman of the Social Impact Institute of Taiwan prior to the appointment.

Wu resigned his positions at after being elected, EasyCard Investment Holdings said, adding that as he was an EasyCard Corp board member for the past three years, he is familiar with the company’s operations.

As the Taipei City Government owns a controlling stake in the firm, holding six seats on the 11-member board of directors, rumors spread that Wu was selected because he helped Ko’s election campaign last year.

“Frankly, working for the Taipei City Government is exhausting and should not be counted as a ‘reward.’ If people are not convinced [about Wu’s competence], then they should come try it,” Ko said.

Ko was also asked about the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ controversial appointment of Vincent Chao (趙怡翔) as head of the political division at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Washington.

Democratic Progressive Party Taipei City Councilor Wang Shih-chien (王世堅) on Monday called Chao a “younger version of Ko.”

“Regardless of whether you love or hate somebody, you will be affected by them for a lifetime. I think he [Wang] has always been consuming me ... and using it as a way to seek publicity,” Ko said.

Additional reporting by CNA