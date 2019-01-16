New videos of child being beaten stoke outcry about abuse

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Videos yesterday circulated that allegedly show a man surnamed Lin (林) beating his son, the latest abuse allegations levied against the man.

His wife, surnamed Lee (李), said that she would file assault charges, seek a divorce and move away with her son.

A video posted online on Saturday purportedly shows the man from New Taipei City’s Luzhou District (蘆洲) beating his son for forgetting to ask for hot sauce on a ba wan (肉圓) — meatballs made with gelatinous dough.

The video purportedly shows Lin hitting Lee as she attempts to intervene, then putting her into a headlock as they thrash around a room.

A large crowd on Sunday gathered in front of Lin’s residence, with seven men forcing their way inside and reportedly hitting Lee.

Local police restored order and ejected the intruders.

Wearing a surgical mask, Lin on Monday went to a local police station to address reporters and bowed six times in apology, asking his son for forgiveness.

Lin said that he becomes violent after drinking alcohol, but added that he hits the toddler as a form of discipline.

Lin, the owner of a plastic bag factory, said that he did wrong.

However, asked by reporters about the alleged beating, he said: “It is my own domestic affair... It was the first time I have hit my wife.”

“I have been a good husband and a good father,” he said, adding that he loves his wife and son.

However, Lee yesterday said that she and her son have been abused by Lin for several years, sparking angry reactions from the public and celebrities.

In one of the videos, which she said that she filmed in October 2017, Lin purportedly punishes their son for not paying attention to his homework by ordering him to stand in a corner for 40 minutes, then lashing him with a metal rod.

The video then shows the boy’s welted and bruised backside.

“The latest incident was not the first. My son has suffered from physical assault and mental anguish for too long... Once after a beating, he told me that he wanted to die,” Lee said.