Authorities arrest nine alleged sex workers

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Tainan police and the National Immigration Agency (NIA) yesterday said that raids of three massage parlors resulted in the arrests of nine women allegedly involved in the sex trade who are to be deported, as they arrived in Taiwan on tourist visas.

A 45-year-old woman surnamed Nguyen (阮), who arrived from Vietnam 20 years ago after marrying a Taiwanese, is the primary proprietor of the three massage parlors, investigators said.

Prosecutors plan to charge Nguyen with offenses against sexual morality and breaches of the Employment Service Act (就業服務法), NIA Special Operations Brigade Captain Hsiung Te-jen (熊德仁) said.

Most of the nine women are in their 20s, with one aged 18, Hsiung said, adding that Nguyen is suspected of recruiting them through her friends, relatives and business associates in Vietnam.

As the nine women entered the nation on tourist visas and the evidence indicates that they worked in the sex trade, all are to be deported for breaching the Immigration Act (入出國及移民法), Hsiung said.

Nguyen allegedly had the women pose in skimpy outfits for studio photographs, which she circulated with advertisements for sex in various Line groups promoting her massage parlors.

Separately, New Taipei City prosecutors last week indicted four Vietnamese migrant workers on sexual assault charges.

The alleged victim, a woman in her 20s known as “Hua Hua” (花花), reportedly went to Wave Club Taipei near Taipei 101 in November last year.

She reportedly drank too much alcohol and passed out, after which the Vietnamese men allegedly took her by taxi to their apartment early the next morning, where they sexually assaulted her.

Prosecutors said that they had charged the four men — Truong Khang Dinh, Nguyen Anh Quyet, Nguyen Hai Anh and Nguyen Quang Giap — with sexual assault.

The suspects filmed themselves having sex with Hua Hua and circulated the video online, they added.

The four suspects all live in the same apartment in New Taipei City’s Tucheng District (土城), the indictment showed.

Nguyen Anh Quyet and Nguyen Hai Anh went to the nightclub that night, where they found Hua Hua severely inebriated and carried her out at about 2am the next day, prosecutors said.

After taking a taxi to return to their apartment, the men took turns raping her, although two denied participating, they said.

Hua Hua woke up to find herself naked in bed with several strangers and called her friends, who reported the situation to police, they added.