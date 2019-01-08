Chiu Wei-chieh not surprised by online success

By Liu Pei-fen and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Taipei City Councilor Chiu Wei-chieh (邱威傑) says he is not surprised by his success as a YouTube creator, with his channel, NSFW (上班不要看), which he launched in 2015, accumulating more than 460,000 subscribers.

Chiu was a stage actor for 13 years before the troupe he belonged to collapsed when he was 30.

Following that, he worked for PChome Online, Walt Disney, Mad Head and other companies, but despite holding senior positions at some of those firms, he wanted to do more, Chiu said.

At the age of 39, he quit his job and sold his house to start his own business, he said.

If a company wants to sell a product, it would be more effective to pay five wanghong (網紅, or Internet celebrity) NT$200,000 (US$6,491) apiece to endorse the product than to spend NT$1 million on TV commercials, he said.

Seeing this as a huge business opportunity, Chiu started a company that focuses on helping Internet celebrities build influence.

He said that although the number of YouTube creators is growing, few attract enough attention and even fewer attain wanghong status.

When NSFW started, it focused on short, comedy-based shows, he said.

Although it had fewer than 10,000 subscribers at the time, the channel had more than 6 million views in a year, he said, adding that this achievement gave him confidence.

In the channel’s second year, he began inviting other YouTube creators to join him, and now almost all of his employees have their own followers, he said.

Chiu said he was not surprised by NSFW’s success, adding that each of the channel’s milestones was planned.

Asked what makes a YouTube channel successful, Chiu, whose personal channel has more than 300,000 subscribers, said the key is to create a memorable character.

“Do not assume that you will succeed,” he said. “Shoot the type [of video] that you enjoy and are interested in — only then will you be happy.”