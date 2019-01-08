CAA’s draft UAV regulations unveiled

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Regulations concerning uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) are scheduled to be enforced in July, with the public having two months to comment on the Ministry of Transportation and Communications draft.

The regulations are one of the two sets of enforcement rules to be introduced by the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) after President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on April 25 last year promulgated an amendment to the Civil Aviation Act (民用航空法) which governs the management of UAVs.

The regulations stipulate that there are three types of licenses for UAV operators, with each having a different minimum age requirement.

The age requirement for UAV learner’s permits is 16 years and the operator must be accompanied by a UAV license holder who is at least 18 years old.

Those applying for regular or professional UAV licenses have to be at least 18.

The licenses are to cost NT$250.

Operators applying for a regular UAV license must pass a written test, which costs NT$100, whereas those applying for a professional UAV license must pass a written test, a field test, which costs NT$500, and a physical examination, the draft regulations state.

The regulations require owners to register UAVs that weigh 250g or more with the CAA. The registration number, which is valid for two years, must be labeled on the UAV before the owner can operate it.

Owners must apply for an extension within 30 days of the registration expiring.

People wanting to operate UAVs weighing between 2kg and 15kg and equipped with GPS would have to obtain at least a regular operating license, whereas those operating UAVs weighing more than 15kg must secure a professional operating license.

Those operating a UAV weighing less than 2kg do not need a license.

The regulations also stipulate that UAVs weighing more than 25kg would have to pass an inspection by the CAA before they receive a permit to fly, which is valid for three years.

The CAA is developing a Web site where UAVs can be registered.

Operators would be able to register using their national health insurance card or citizen digital certificate and pay their registration fees on the Web site.

The registration fee is NT$50, but the CAA is planning to allow operators to register their UAV for free until Jan. 1 next year.

The Web site would also include maps of areas where UAVs are banned.