Taiwan News Quick Take

Agencies

SOCIETY

NT$20m lottery pot unveiled

Taiwan Lottery Co said the top prize in its scratch card games for the Lunar New Year would be a Super Red Envelope worth NT$20 million (US$648,025), while winners of the second prize would each get NT$2 million and a Mercedes-Benz A180 worth NT$1.58 million. As part of it efforts to boost sales ahead of the Lunar New Year in February, the company said it would also offer 300 prizes of NT$1 million, up from 200 last year. Three people would have a chance of winning the Super Red Envelope, while there would be five second prizes, Taiwan Lottery general manager Tsai Kuo-chi (蔡國基) said.

FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Indonesia halts program

Indonesia would temporarily stop sending students to universities in Taiwan, the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday, after it asked Taipei to investigate media reports that up to 300 students were being forced to work in factories. The Southeast Asian nation sends students to Taiwan under a work-study program that allows them to do internships while studying. Officials said students under this scheme had “faced problems,” without providing details. “We have asked for an explanation … and for authorities to take steps needed to protect the interests and safety of these students,” ministry spokesman Armanatha Nasir said in a statement. The Taiwanese Ministry of Education said in a statement on Thursday that the media reports were not accurate and it found that no labor laws had been contravened after speaking to the students.

DISASTERS

Taipei shelter info available

Taipei residents should stay informed and be prepared to utilize the city’s 12 designated parks as emergency shelters in the event of a major disaster, the Taipei Fire Department said. Although the 600 copies of the public information calendar for this year have sold out, digital copies of the material is available on the Taipei City Disaster Prevention and Rescue Information Web site at http://www.eoc.gov.taipei/EOC/, it said. The calendar shows which city parks are designated emergency shelters with easy-to-understand illustrations, which city residents should familiarize themselves with, the department said. Those parks include Daan Forest Park (大安森林公園), Shilin Official Residence Park (士林官邸公園) and Dahu Park (大湖公園), which were selected because they are bigger than one hectare and situated near transportation networks, the department said.

CRIME

Indonesian nabbed for murder

Taichung police on Friday last week arrested an Indonesian man in connection with the death of a compatriot. The murder occurred at a roadside shed in Taichung in the early hours of Dec. 26, police said. The suspect, identified only by the name Vicky, allegedly stabbed another Indonesian called Ramadan in the back of the head with a knife, they said. Surveillance camera footage showed that the two Indonesian migrant workers had been drinking with several other friends, who called an ambulance after Ramadan was stabbed, police said, adding that Ramadan died on the way to the hospital. Investigators said they tracked the suspect to a fishing port in Chiayi County’s Budai Township (布袋), where he allegedly intended to leave the country illegally. Vicky was handed over to the Taichung District Prosecutors’ Office to be charged with homicide, police said.