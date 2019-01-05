Kuan absent as Control Yuan mulls NTU case

By Chung Li-hua / Staff reporter

National Taiwan University (NTU) president-elect Kuan Chung-ming (管中閔) yesterday did not attend a question-and-answer session at the Control Yuan after requesting a postponement — his third since the government watchdog summoned him in October.

Kuan sought the postponement as he was “busy preparing for the NTU presidential handover,” the Control Yuan said.

The Control Yuan has said that it does not rule out impeaching Kuan over allegations that he worked illegally while employed as a civil servant.

Chinese-language media last month reported that during Kuan’s time as a minister without portfolio, he earned about NT$600,000 per year writing articles published by Next Magazine.

The Control Yuan in March last year launched an investigation, which found that Kuan’s tax records showed he had earnings from several sources during his tenure as director of Academia Sinica’s Institute of Economics, including for work as a lecturer at National Chengchi University and other institutions.

Kuan did not make those jobs known to Academia Sinica, the investigation found.

“Kuan had no reason whatsoever for being absent, but on Thursday afternoon requested a continuance, which shows how audacious he is,” said a source familiar with the matter, who declined to be named.

Kuan’s first request for a postponement was for an Oct. 5 session, in which he said he had an “eye infection.”

He was seen in Chiayi City a few days later eating chicken rice with then-Chiayi city council speaker Hsiao Shu-li (蕭淑麗).

He was again summoned on Dec. 25, a day after then-minister of education Yeh Jiunn-rong (葉俊榮) approved NTU’s appointment of Kuan as university president, despite controversy surrounding his election.

He requested that the session be adjourned, citing “inappropriate timing due to wide media coverage” of the NTU presidential election.

The Control Yuan said that its investigation into Kuan was in its final stages and as he has failed to attend three times in a row, it would conclude the case without requesting his presence again, as is standard practice.

The results of the probe are to be published after the Lunar New Year holiday next month, it said.