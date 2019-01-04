Plum trees expected to be in full bloom at weekend

Staff writer, with CNA

Following a period of constant rainfall and cooler temperatures, plum trees in southeastern Taitung County are expected to be in full bloom after tomorrow, local farmer He Jie-chen (何介臣) said on Wednesday.

Plum trees have started to blossom over the past two days, with each tree already having more than 10 flowers, said the farmer from Luanshan Village (鸞山) in Taitung County.

The temperature during the four-day New Year holiday was 14°C to 15°C, which is perfect for plum trees, He said, adding that the rainfall provided the moisture the trees needed to blossom.

The trees usually begin to blossom after Jan. 1 and occasionally as early as Dec. 25, he said.

The blossoms are likely to last until about Jan. 20, so the next two weeks is the best time to see them, He said.

“The plum trees are strong, as no typhoons hit Taitung last year,” he said. “If we do not see heavy rain over the next few days, pollination will not be affected and a beautiful scene is expected.”

The best places to view plum blossoms in Taitung are Sanzhuku Recreation Farm (山豬窟休閒農場) in Dawu Township (大武), Luanshan Village and other areas along the Southern Cross-Island Highway.