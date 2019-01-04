Utensil handles help fund trip for students in Yilan

By Chiang Chih-hsiung and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Students at an elementary school in Yilan County have drawn the attention of the local community as they work to raise funds for a graduation trip, vowing to donate the remainder to charity.

To raise funds, the eight students from this year’s graduating class at Kelin Elementary School collected branches from trees on school grounds, which they fashioned into handles for utensils.

The students estimated that they would raise NT$3,200 each — or NT$25,600 in total — for the trip, which is to take place in April.

After deducting estimated expenses for the trip, any additional revenue from selling the items is to be donated to social welfare groups.

One student said that as they have received so much help while at school, it makes sense to give back to the community.

“Through the donations, what would otherwise be simple utensils have become something really special and unique. They are made with love by the students,” teacher Lee Chih-hui (李知蕙) said.

Lee and arts teacher Huang Chueh-yan (黃玨彥) assisted the students, teaching them how to fashion the handles out of branches from longan and orange jessamine trees.

The teachers bought steel spoons and forks, which were fitted with the wooden handles and sold for NT$150 each.

The finished utensils are comfortable to hold and the wood keeps them cool while eating hot food, the teachers said.

Making the utensils was hard work for the students, but they persisted and did not give up when they encountered failure, Lee said.

They had raised NT$10,000 as of Wednesday, he said.

The initial batch of utensils has sold out and the students are now working on more to fill orders, Lee said.

The eight plan to continue making utensils for the remainder of the school year, using their free time outside of class to work on the project, Lee said.

The project has helped the students become more independent and self-motivated, he said.

The students’ determination to help others in the community is also a great example for their junior classmates, he said.