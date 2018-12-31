Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

AGRICULTURE

Yunlin turkeys culled

A total of 989 turkeys were culled at a farm in Yunlin County’s Sihu Township (西湖) after several were found to carry the highly pathogenic H5N2 avian influenza virus, the Council of Agriculture’s Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine said yesterday. The Yunlin County Animal and Plant Disease Control Center performed the culling based on standard operating procedures and advised the farm’s operators and other poultry farms in the area to disinfect their facilities. Bureau data showed that 97 poultry farms have been infected with avian flu so far this year. Because the risk of avian flu increases during the winter, the bureau urged farm operators to take preventive measures, including strict controls on movements of poultry, potentially contaminated vehicles and personnel.

HOSPITALITY

Westin Taipei closing

The five-star Westin Taipei hotel is ceasing operations today after a 20-year run, but the president of the group that operates the hotel said his company still has a bright future. Leofoo Tourism Group president Sean Chuang (莊秀石) has described the closure of the group’s flagship property as “a comma rather than a period,” saying that Leofoo is planning to open a new hotel elsewhere. The firm decided to close the Westin because it could not afford the high rent, Chuang said. The hotel first announced its closure in April, to the shock of loyal customers, and the hotel’s public relations department on Saturday said that the occupation rate was 80 percent or higher almost every day as the end of the year drew neared. Local media reports said that Leofoo is seeking to restructure its finances in the hope of returning to profitability next year.

HEALTHCARE

HIV policy change mulled

Taiwan might begin allowing HIV-positive people to donate organs to HIV-positive patients some time next year, Taiwan Organ Registry and Sharing Center Chairman Lee Po-chang (李伯璋) said on Friday, adding that he hoped legislation would be passed. In May, the Legislative Yuan passed an amendment to the HIV Infection Control and Patient Rights Protection Act (人類免疫缺乏病毒傳染防治及感染者權益保障條例) that gave HIV-positive people the choice of consenting to receiving organs from a donor with HIV. However, before such transplants could happen, the Regulations Governing the Transplantation and Allocation of Human Organs (人體器官移植分配及管理辦法) and another rule pertaining to the donor and recipient still need to be revised, Lee said. Five HIV-positive people are on waiting lists for organs, he said, adding that two need liver transplants, two need lungs and the other needs a cornea. Lee said he expects the two remaining amendments to be passed next year.

CRIME

Nineteen arrested over fraud

Three Taiwanese and sixteen Vietnamese were on Wednesday last week arrested in central Taiwan on suspicion of telecoms fraud targeting people in Vietnam, the Criminal Investigation Bureau said Fourteen of the Vietnamese suspects are runaway immigrant workers and two were on tourist visas, but strayed from their tour groups, the bureau said. Officers seized computers, mobile phones, victims’ information and other items at two locations in Taichung’s Shalu (沙鹿) and Taiping (太平) districts, which appeared to have been the bases of operations, it said. The evidence suggested that the ring had swindled about NT$15 million (US$488,075) from 200 people over three months, it said.