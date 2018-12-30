Court finds Korean instructor guilty of sexual harassment

By Chang Wen-chuan and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Taipei District Court on Tuesday found a South Korean who used to be an instructor at National Chengchi University guilty of sexually harassing two female students eight times, sentencing him to one year and two months in prison, which could be commuted to a fine of NT$420,000.

Park Jae-kyung began working at the institute’s Department of Korean Language and Culture in February last year as a contracted assistant professor, but had his contract terminated after Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chen Ting-fei (陳亭妃) and students in June last year accused him of sexually harassing women.

According to an investigation by the university’s gender equality committee, nine female students had prior to June last year accused Park of sexually harassing them, while 102 students signed a petition calling for his dismissal because of ineptitude.

Park denied the allegations and accused the students and Rick Chu (朱立熙), a department lecturer who supported them, of tarnishing his reputation, but prosecutors dismissed Park’s lawsuit.

Park had been barred from leaving the country prior to the verdict.

Upon completion of the sentence or payment of the fine, Park is to be deported, the court said, adding the ruling could be appealed.

Following the ruling, Chu called on the department to be more cautious when employing new staff.