Cthonic live stream gets around HK visa denial

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwanese heavy metal band Cthonic were live streamed in Hong Kong on Tuesday after their frontman, New Power Party Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐), was denied a work visa to perform in the territory.

Chthonic’s set was broadcast via Facebook Live on the second-to-last day of a music festival the band had been invited to by organizer Denise Ho (何韻詩), a Canto-pop star.

Chthonic was scheduled to perform at the On The Pulse Of festival, which was on Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday at the Hong Kong Science Park, but immigration officials refused to issue Lim a work visa, Hong Kong media reports said.

Lim’s work visa was refused on the grounds that he did not possess a special skill, knowledge or experience of value to and not readily available in the territory, a letter dated Friday last week from the Hong Kong Department of Immigration said, according to an image of the letter Ho posted on Facebook on Monday.

Band members’ applications were submitted on Nov. 12, but it took the department until Dec. 3 to request household registration details as additional material, Ho wrote separately on Facebook on Saturday last week.

During the live stream, Lim said that he would like to apologize for not having “super powers,” an apparent reference to the reasons the department gave.

He said he never thought the first time he would perform live with Ho would be over the Internet.

“It’s a pity, but I am still honored,” Lim said, thanking Ho for inviting the band to the festival.

During the live stream, which experienced some lag, Ho jokingly said that Lim’s super powers were too strong.

She said she planned to visit the band in Taiwan.