Changes to allow rescuers to receive compensation

By Huang Hsin-po / Staff reporter

Firefighters and rescue workers who are hurt or die while on duty would be entitled to full compensation from the government following the passage of several bills yesterday.

While the Fire Services Act (消防法) outlines standards of compensation for on-duty injury, disability or death, Article 30 imposes a proviso stipulating that firefighters can apply for government compensation only to make up for the difference between the standards and their given labor insurance coverage.

The rule caused controversy after retired civil servant Sun Hung-hsin (孫宏新) died last year while assisting in a rescue mission in Hualien County as member of a non-governmental team.

The team was called up by the Taipei Fire Department to help with the mission.

The department had offered NT$3.09 million (US$100,292) in compensation to Sun’s family for his death, but it later said that his relatives were receiving monthly compensation of NT$20,000, as he was a retired official, and that the family could not get both compensations simultaneously.

The department’s move caused a public outcry and motivated lawmakers across party lines to propose amendments to the act and the Disaster Prevention and Protection Act (災害防救法).

After several amendments to the two acts passed a third reading by the Legislative Yuan yesterday, public servants, non-governmental rescuers and volunteer firefighters would be allowed to receive full compensation if they are injured or killed during missions.

Amendments to Article 5 and Article 36 of the Fire Services Act would also require local governments to stage regular fire prevention training every year and set up a penalty of NT$3,000 to NT$15,000 for those who file false reports of disasters or emergencies.

An amendment to Article 40 of the Fire Services Act would empower government officials to suspend the permits of buildings if their managers do not execute fire prevention plans properly, in addition to the original penalty of NT$10,000 to NT$50,000.

Rescuers on missions when the government cancels classes and work would be able to apply for an allowance following the passage of an amendment to Article 47 of the Disaster Prevention and Protection Act.