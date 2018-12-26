Fifth-grade inventor wins Nuremberg trade fair gold and silver

By Hung Mei-hsiu and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Nuremberg International Trade Fair gold and silver medalist Wu Yi-shan (吳懿珊) has a spirit of practical experimentation and her achievements could serve as a role model for Taiwanese students, the Hsinchu Department of Education said.

The trade fair in Nuremberg, Germany, which was established in 1948, is famous for being the first exhibition for new products and inventions, the department said.

With more than 12 international exhibition halls displaying all types of inventions throughout the year, the fair is known for its strict and impartial assessments, making it one of the most authoritative exhibitions in the world, it said.

Wu loves to observe and think about how to help alleviate difficulties, the department said.

For one of her inventions, she substituted the sponge her maternal grandmother used to grow vegetables with more natural and biodegradable substances, it said.

The material is not only more environmentally friendly, but also provides sufficient water to the plants via the capillary effect, the department added.

For her other invention, Wu created a car cover that would only cover the engine hood and prevent scratching through the use of plastic hooks and nylon strings, the department said.

Wu’s father often parks outside or under trees, leaving it susceptible to insects that like to build nests under the hood, it added.

The department said it would continue to promote education that emphasizes practical experimentation to bring children closer to science.

Hopefully, more students will create inventions through observation and experimentation to solve issues that people encounter in their daily lives, department Deputy Director Huang Yu-mei (黃玉梅) said.