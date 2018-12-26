Woman dies after using sauna in Hsinchu

By Tsai Chang-sheng / Staff reporter

A 68-year-old woman on Saturday fainted outside a sauna in Hsinchu and died despite emergency aid, likely from cardiovascular problems, police and a cardiologist said yesterday.

The fire department at about 9pm sent a report about a woman surnamed Hsieh (謝) who was found unconscious and without a heartbeat outside an infrared sauna at a sports center, police said, adding that lifeguards had performed CPR on her before sending her to hospital, but to no avail.

Prosecutors have not found enough evidence to consider the possibility of homicide, police said.

Saunas help increase blood circulation, as temperature changes can cause relaxation and contract blood vessels, but they are not suitable for everyone, Hsinchu Mackay Memorial Hospital cardiologist Lin Po-lin (林柏霖) said.

People with cardiovascular diseases and those whose families have a history of such diseases should consult their doctor before using saunas, Lin said.

People with cardiovascular diseases often have blood clots that restrict the flow of blood and could be exacerbated if their vessels contract drastically, Lin said.

“A blockage in the brain might lead to a cerebral stroke, while one in the coronary artery might cause a heart attack,” he said, adding that blockages can be fatal.

Other groups advised against using saunas include elderly people with higher blood pressure, blood sugar and lipid levels; kidney problems; anemia; or a history of stroke, he said, adding that pregnant women and smokers should also exercise caution.

Staying in a sauna for a long time might also cause dehydration and low blood pressure, especially for elderly people and children, he said, adding that heatstroke might also occur if a person’s body heat cannot disperse.

People should stay warm and drink water regularly when experiencing drastic temperature changes, such as moving from indoors to outdoors, or from a cold pool to a sauna, he said.

After leaving a cold pool, people should take a warm bath before entering a sauna to alleviate their vascular burden, Lin said.