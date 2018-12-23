Live-fire exercise to run at Fanzaiao Bay in Taichung

By Lo Tien-pin and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The 10th Army Corps is to conduct a live-fire exercise in Taichung’s Fanzaiao Bay (番仔澳灣) on Jan. 17 and 18, sources said on Friday.

The Army Command Headquarters a few days ago issued orders and safety warnings to military units and civilian authorities, an official said on condition of anonymity.

The exercise is to simulate combat operations in response to an amphibious assault by China’s People’s Liberation Army, which is assumed to have gained partial air superiority, souces said.

Minister of National Defense Yen De-fa (嚴德發) has instructed the army to improve the realism of military exercises and to hold live-fire drills involving armored vehicles, aircraft and artillery units in joint exercises, not separately as before, they said.

Army commanders are to develop a sense of where enemy attacks are likely to occur in their assigned sector and an appreciation for the viability of operational plans in field conditions, they said.

The corps is to use armored vehicles, artillery and air assets in next month’s exercise, including Thunderbolt-2000 multiple-launch rocket systems and Bell AH-1W Super Cobra attack helicopters, they said, adding that they would be countering simulated landings by amphibious warships and hovercraft.