Chinese businessman dies in fall from hotel window

Staff writer, with CNA

A Chinese businessman died in Taipei early yesterday morning when he fell from the window of his 15th-floor hotel room, city police said.

The man, identified as Jia Libin (賈利賓), managing director of Shanghai-based COSCO Shipping Energy Transportation Co, was rushed to a nearby hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival, police said.

Police told reporters that they received a report about the incident at about 2am and rushed to the scene, where Jia was found on the pavement outside a hotel in Songshan District (松山).

He had no pulse, was not breathing and appeared to have sustained multiple fractures, police said.

CCTV footage from the hotel showed Jia falling from a window on the 15th floor, police said, adding that a nine-page letter was found in his room and there was no evidence of any physical altercation.

Jia checked into the hotel on Thursday and staff said he seemed to be in an unstable mental condition, they said.

The investigation into Jia’s death is still in progress and his family in China has been informed, police said.

COSCO Shipping Energy specializes in the shipment of products such as oil and natural gas, and is a subsidiary of China COSCO Shipping Corp.

As of Dec. 31 last year, the company owned 116 oil tankers with a total shipping capacity of 17.15 million deadweight tonnes, while 16 vessels were being used to transport liquefied natural gas, data on the company’s Web site showed.