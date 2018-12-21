Executive Yuan releases national development plan

By Jonathan Chin / Staff writer, with CNA

The Executive Yuan yesterday completed the national development plan for next year and set the targets for GDP growth at 2.4 percent to 2.6 percent, unemployment at 3.6 percent to 3.7 percent and inflation at less than 2 percent.

The plan released at the Executive Yuan morning meeting highlights policies for encouraging Taiwanese enterprises in China to return to Taiwan, bilingualism, placemaking, immigration legislation, urban renewal code reform and industrial innovation.

Assuming moderate global economic growth, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics forecast that GDP growth would be 2.41 percent and could increase to as much as 2.6 percent, the council’s report said.

Executive Yuan deputy spokesman Ting Yun-kung (丁允恭) said that Premier William Lai (賴清德) told officials at the meeting that national policies must be aligned with the wishes of the public and the coordination between central and local governmental agencies should be improved to maximize the impact of policies.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs also presented its NT$105.37 billion (US$3.42 billion) circular economy plan at the meeting.

The plan is to focus on the metal and petroleum industries. It aims to establish a recycling and material sciences innovation center and a circular economy demonstration zone in Kaohsiung, promote green consumerism, and integrate energy and resources, the ministry said.

The ministry’s plan to relocate Kaohsiung’s Dalinpu Village (大林蒲) is not affected by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) being elected to run the city for the first time in 20 years, Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Tseng Wen-sheng (曾文生) said.

The relocation of the village is part of the ministry’s broader plan for the city, which includes transforming a CPC Corp, Taiwan facility into a circular economy research center, he said.

The ministry has been discussing the issue with mayor-elect Han Kuo-yu’s (韓國瑜) team, he added.