Premier approves 5G, smart machinery tax credit plan

By Lee Hsin-fang and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Premier William Lai (賴清德) approved a corporate income tax credit plan to boost investment in smart machinery and 5G Internet, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday.

The measure could increase business spending on smart machinery and 5G Internet by more than 1.4 trillion (US$45.39 billion) over the next four years, Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Tseng Wen-sheng (曾文生) said.

The ministry drafted a bill to make tax credits available by amending Article 10 of the Act for Industrial Innovation (產業創新條例), the ministry said, adding that Lai approved the draft at a meeting of the Executive Yuan earlier yesterday.

The proposed tax credits would be applicable to businesses in the manufacturing, agriculture and service sectors, among others, which spend at least NT$1 million on equipment, technology or services that are smart-machinery or 5G Internet-related, the ministry said.

Businesses are to have the option of taking a one-time 5 percent tax credit for one year or a 3 percent tax credit over three years, it said.

The tax credits are capped at 30 percent of total corporate income tax for a tax year, while corporate expenditure would be capped at NT$100 million when applying for the tax credit, it said.

Should the draft be approved by the Legislative Yuan and become law, the tax credits would take effect retroactively from Jan. 1 to the end of 2023, although tax credits would only be available for 5G Internet-related purchases in 2023, the ministry said.

In response to the global emergence of Industry 4.0, or the fourth industrial revolution, the government deems the next three years a critical period for promoting smart manufacturing, smart industry upgrades, 5G Internet, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things, the ministry said.

As the full commercialization of 5G servers is anticipated in 2020, the government is to facilitate “smart living” by leveraging applied Internet technology, it said.