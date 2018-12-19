Army sends troops to Hehuanshan as disaster relief force

By Lo Tien-pin, Chen Hsien-yi and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporters, with staff writer

As residents on Hehuanshan (合歡山) brace for a snowy winter, the army has sent a detachment of two CM-21 armored personnel carriers to the region as a reserve disaster relief force, a defense official said on Monday.

The tracked CM-21 can drive on icy roads, which are anticipated for the high-altitude area during winter, said the official, who declined to be named.

Formed of vehicles and soldiers from the 586th Armored Brigade of the 10th Army Corps, the detachment has been tasked with conducting rescue, evacuation or materiel transportation missions from an army base in Wuling (武嶺) on Hehuanshan, the official said.

Soldiers assigned to the detachment have familiarized themselves with the terrain; trained extensively in driving in snow, first aid and the use of ropes; established a liaison with local first responders; and rehearsed response plans, the official said.

In related news, the Forestry Bureau’s Taitung District Office said that it has rescinded a decision to close Chiaming Lake National Trail (嘉明湖國家步道) to visitors next month and in February on a provisional basis.

Since 2015, the office has adopted the practice of closing the trail for several months during winter to reduce the environmental impact of visitors and to give workers time to clean up the area.

However, the policy has not been popular among hikers and campers, who would like to visit the trail when there is snowfall, forestry officials said.

Although the closure period was last year decreased from three months to two months, the concession failed to appease hikers, who flooded the Web site of the trail’s management office with complaints, they said.

The district office is to hold public meetings to strike a balance between the public’s desire to visit the trail during the winter and its obligation to protect the environment, district office official Lin Mung-yi (林孟怡) said.