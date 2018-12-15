Lee Ching-yu gains permission to visit imprisoned husband

Staff writer, with CNA

Lee Ching-yu (李凈瑜), the wife of jailed Taiwanese democracy advocate Lee Ming-che (李明哲), has received approval to visit her husband in China, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said on Thursday.

MAC Deputy Minister Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) told a news conference in Taipei that Chinese authorities had approved a request for Lee Ching-yu to see her husband on Monday and Tuesday.

Lee Ming-che is in Chishan Prison in Hunan Province, Chiu said, adding that an official from the Straits Exchange Foundation (SEF) would accompany Lee Ching-yu on the trip to China.

The foundation on Wednesday was notified by a Taiwanese business association in Hunan that a request for a visit was approved, SEF spokesperson Kuan An-lu (管安露) said.

Lee Ming-che has been detained in China since March last year. He was sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted of “subversion of state power.”