Stricter regulations for children’s homes passes reading

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

An amendment to bar people from working at after-school institutes or children’s homes if they have contravened provisions of the Criminal Code yesterday passed its third reading at the Legislative Yuan.

Backers of the proposed amendment of the Protection of Children and Youths Welfare and Rights Act (兒童及少年福利與權益保障法) said the current regulations are inadequate, as they do not cover all of the offenses in articles 332 and 348 of the Criminal Code.

Current regulations only restrict people from employment at youth welfare facilities if they have contravened Chapter 16 of the Criminal Code, which covers crimes against sexual autonomy, or Article 25 of the Sexual Harassment Prevention Act (性騷擾防治法).

According to the amendment, individuals convicted of breaching Article 2, Subparagraph 1 of the Sexual Assault Crime Prevention Act (性侵害犯罪防治法) would be included among those barred from employment at youth welfare facilities.

People who have been found guilty of breaching the Child and Youth Sexual Exploitation Prevention Act (兒童及少年性剝削防制條例) or the Child and Youth Sexual Transaction Prevention Act (兒童及少年性交易防制條例) would also be barred from employment at such facilities, as well as childcare facilities, the amendment says.

In compliance with the UN’s Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, the amendment would allow disabled people to work at childcare or child welfare facilities, the amendment says.