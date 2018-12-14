EU resolution supports bigger role for Taiwan

Staff writer, with CNA

The European Parliament on Wednesday adopted a resolution encouraging the two sides of the Taiwan Strait to resume their dialogue and reiterating the EU’s support for Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international organizations.

Resolution 2018/2097(INI) on the Annual Report on the Implementation of the EU Common Foreign and Security Policy was passed 401-173, with 73 abstentions, during a plenary parliamentary session in Strasbourg, France.

The provision on cross-strait relations said that strengthening regional security in the Indo-Pacific region is of critical importance to the interests of the EU and its member states.

It “calls for all parties concerned in the region to solve differences through peaceful means and to refrain from taking unilateral actions to change the status quo, including in the East and South China Seas.”

It also “encourages a quick resumption of bilateral talks between China and Taiwan, and reiterates its support for Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international organizations, mechanisms and activities.”

The European Parliament took a similar stance in a report on the state of EU-China relations adopted in September.

Additional reporting by staff writer