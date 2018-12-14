New Taipei City Library announces Christmas events

By Chen Hsin-yu and Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The New Taipei City Library is hosting a series of events at its branches to celebrate Christmas.

From Monday to Christmas Day, people can nominate up to three picture or children’s books on the library’s Facebook page and share its Facebook event to enter a draw to win NT$200 convenience store vouchers, the New Taipei City Library said.

Fifteen recipients are to be selected and the books they nominated are to be added to its collection, the library said.

The library’s Linkou District (林口) branch has partnered with Global Mall Linkou A9 to give people who borrow 10 books from the library between tomorrow and Jan. 2 coupons for purchases at the mall, the library said.

Foreigners who visit any of the library’s six branches in Shulin District (樹林) by Sunday can send postcards to their friends and family in their home country free of charge, it said.

Each of the Shulin branches is to mail 100 postcards, it said.

At the library’s Shuidui Borough (水碓) branch in Wugu District (五股), it is to host an exchange for picture and children’s books from Thursday next week through Dec. 26, it said.

The branch also has a limited supply of Christmas-themed stationery to give to people who participate in the book exchange, the library said.