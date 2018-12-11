Former SEF chair Chiang Pin-kung passes away at 85

CNA, with staff writer

Chiang Pin-kung (江丙坤), a former chairman of the Straits Exchange Foundation (SEF), yesterday passed away in Taipei at the age of 85 due to multiple organ failure, Mackay Memorial Hospital said in a statement.

Chiang was rushed to the hospital after collapsing at a restaurant at the Regent Taipei hotel while having dinner on Saturday, the hospital said.

After undergoing emergency treatment for aortic dissection, he was admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit, where he died two days later, the statement said.

Chiang was SEF chairman from 2008 to 2012, when he became head of the Straits Economic and Cultural Interchange Association.

During his career in government, Chiang held several high-level positions, including minister of economic affairs from 1993 to 1996 and Legislative Yuan vice president from 2002 to 2005.

Chiang was born in Japanese colonial-era Taiwan on Dec. 16, 1932, and obtained a doctorate from the University of Tokyo in 1971.