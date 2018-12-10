Faculty and students win golds at Seoul invention fair

Staff writer, with CNA

Inventions by Taipei City University of Science and Technology faculty won 13 medals at the Seoul International Invention Fair last week, with a smart water dispenser for the blind and a shower head with voice control functions grabbing two golds and two special prizes, the university said yesterday.

The fair, which opened in the South Korean capital on Thursday and ended yesterday, announced its awards for participants on Saturday night.

The school’s 11 submissions won five golds, five silvers, one bronze and two special prizes, beating other Taiwanese participants.

The smart water dispenser, which won a gold and a special prize, was designed by Department of Computer and Communication Engineering assistant professor Tsai Yao-pin (蔡耀斌) and his students Hsu Hao-wei (許浩偉) and Hung Kai-tse (洪愷澤).

The dispenser allows visually impaired users to choose hot or warm water using voice commands and tells users when their containers are filled up, Tsai said, adding that its water tank automatically refills when the water runs out.

Tsai also won two golds with designs for an automatic garbage bin and an electronic lock using quick response (QR) barcodes, while his life vest won a bronze prize, the school said.

A voice-controlled shower head designed by Department of Mechanical Engineering associate professor Huang Jiunn-shyan (黃俊賢) and his students won gold and a special prize, it added.

Users can change the shower head’s spouts with voice commands and it can spray water in three different patterns, helping parents bath their infants and the physically disabled to shower more easily, Huang said.

Another invention by Huang, an elastic jack for cars and scooters, won a silver prize, the school said.