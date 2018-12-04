Pollution alert via text to begin by month’s end: EPA

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

An air pollution alert system using text messages is being tested and would start running by the end of this month, the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) said yesterday, adding that an alert would only be sent if the air quality index (AQI) exceeds 200.

The agency early last month announced that it would start working with the National Science and Technology Center for Disaster Reduction to text air pollution alerts when a region’s AQI reading exceeds 200, sparking a debate over whether the level is strict enough.

Environmental group Air Clean Taiwan yesterday said that the EPA is ignoring the fatal impact of air pollution on human health by setting such a high level for the alert.

It should send the alert when the AQI exceeds 150, or when the concentration of PM2.5 — particulate matter measuring 2.5 micrometers or smaller — exceeds 54.4 micrograms per cubic meter, like South Korea does, the group said, citing advice from Weatherrisk Explore Inc general manager Peng Chi-ming (彭啟明) last month.

EPA Deputy Minister Tsai Hung-teh (蔡鴻德) said that people might be bothered by frequent messages if the agency sets the level at 150, and so an alert would only be sent if the air quality reaches serious levels.

The agency is still testing the functions of the center’s messaging system, but it has been issuing regular forecasts of air quality through news releases and news tickers on TV, Tsai added.

Air pollution has been viewed as one of the reasons the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) suffered major losses in the Nov. 24 elections, especially in the Taichung mayoral race.

Outgoing EPA Minister Lee Ying-yuan (李應元) said that the DPP administration has tried its best to combat air pollution since it took office on May 20, 2016, even though it could not immediately satisfy people’s expectations for better air quality.

Lee’s resignation was approved by Premier William Lai (賴清德) on Saturday.

Lee said he has met his own goal of reducing the days when air quality monitoring stations hit a red light (when AQI readings reach 151) by 20 percent in two years.

The EPA is to hold a handover ceremony today, with Tsai to serve as EPA acting chief until the Executive Yuan announces a new minister.