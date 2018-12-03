INTERVIEW: Director aims to revive old Taipei for movie

Liberty Times (LT): “Scrolls of a Northern City” (北城百畫帖), written by comic book artist Shen Ying-chieh (沈穎杰), better known as AKRU, is set in 1935 Taipei, when the city hosted the Taiwan Exposition. She described the mood at the time as a “Taisho Roman in Taiwan.” Why did you choose to adapt “Scrolls of a Northern City”?

Kent Chang (張永昌): In 2013, Mida (夢見), an animated film I directed, participated in the Fancy Frontier anime convention. While I was walking around the convention, I came across Scrolls of a Northern City and was immediately moved by it — especially AKRU’s vision of 1930s Taipei.

The comic is set in the city’s Dadaocheng (大稻埕) area, with which I am very familiar. I do not count myself as being from Taipei. As my father was a police officer and I was born after he was transferred to Taipei, for me, Taipei is home, but also not home.

I studied fashion design in college and often went to Yongle Market (永樂市場) to buy fabric. I would walk along the streets of the Dadaocheng area while I was there.

At the time, there were still a lot of tea shops in Dadaocheng. The entire area was filled with a sense of slowness and clearly different from other places in Taipei. In other words, walking into Daodaocheng was like returning to old Taipei.

As long as it was not a holiday or the Lunar New Year, the atmosphere in Dadaocheng was slow and peaceful, and it completely reversed my impression of Taipei as a bustling city. Especially after I entered the fast-paced advertising business, Dadaocheng’s slowness allowed me to calm down and reflect, and think about the content of my work.

The original Scrolls of a Northern City adds elements of fantasy to historic events. Its style is similar to that of Midnight Diner (深夜食堂) in that it uses comic strips that each tell a different story. So, to adapt it into a film, we need to spend more time on the script, which we are currently working on.

LT: AKRU did extensive research before she began drawing. In your pilot, you also demonstrate the amount of research you have done.

Chang: The art department did in fact put in the time and effort in terms of research to recreate the setting of 1930s Taipei.

The tip that the customer gives the waitress at the Pai Hua Tang (“Hundred Paintings Hall,” 百畫堂) cafe in the pilot is a real five-dollar bill from the Japanese colonial era.

Originally, the art department wanted to use a replica, but I thought that the banknote would be of great significance for the film.

Based on the cost of living at the time, five dollars would have been a clerical worker’s monthly salary. By giving the waitress such a huge tip, the customer shows a father’s love for his daughter.

I think that if we had used a replica, the mood and authenticity of the time period would have been lost. So I looked for bills and coins from the Japanese colonial era in a street that sells antique money, and found it.

Although it was expensive, I would rather pay NT$5,000 to show the real texture of the banknote.

I have since been carrying the banknote with me everywhere as a constant reminder of the hard work involved in the making of the film. I will fulfill my promise to the crew and finish shooting the film.

LT: Both the comic book and the film are set in 1930s Dadaocheng. How do you plan to recreate the area’s former glory?