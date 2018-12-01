Taichung wins awards for construction projects

By Chang Ching-ya and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Six public construction projects completed this year in Taichung won awards at the 18th Public Construction Golden Quality Awards announced by the Executive Yuan on Tuesday.

A bridge connecting the Shengang Interchange with Jiahou Road, the Singuang Water Resources Center, two projects related to the cleanup of the Green River (綠川), a pedestrian bridge for the International Flora Expo and various expo facilities — the Blossom Pavilion, visitor center, discovery center and Pastries Pavilion — were included in the list of winners.

The winning projects, all completed under Taichung Mayor Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍), demonstrate Lin’s excellent performance, a Taichung City Government official said, choosing to remain anonymous.

The city submitted eight projects to this year’s awards, the official said, adding that the water center won an excellence award, while the other five won best project awards in their respective categories.

The center provides clean water to 28,000 residences in the city’s Taiping District (太平) and cleans water from the Dali River (大里溪), the official said.

The city’s Shuinan (水湳) and Wenshan (文山) water centers won best project awards in 2016 and last year respectively.

Taichung is the only administrative region to win awards for projects in the same division for three consecutive years, the official said.

The 4.4km Shengang-Jiahou bridge is to help to alleviate congestion during the expo, which is to end on April 24, the official said.

In the long term, it would help economic development in the Shengang (神岡), Waibu (外埔), Houli (后里) and Dajia (大甲) areas of the city, they added.

The city has won 15 awards for public construction projects since 2015, the official said.

The Taichung National Theater and Haitian Bridge in 2015, the Siwei Bridge and the North District (北區) Civil Sports Center in 2016, and the Shuinan “smart” underground parking center and renovated dorms at Songjhu Elementary School in Beitun District (北屯) are among the notable examples, the official said.

The city had not won any such awards prior to Lin’s administration, but after he took charge, it has won more than any other administrative district, the official said.