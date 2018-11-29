IOC president welcomes vote for ‘Chinese Taipei’

Staff writer, with CNA

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach yesterday said he welcomes Taiwan’s participation in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics under the name “Chinese Taipei” after a referendum in Taiwan to apply for a name change was rejected.

Bach made the comment before attending an IOC Executive Board meeting after being asked about his reaction to the result of the referendum, which asked: “Do you agree that the nation should apply under the name of ‘Taiwan’ for all international sporting events, including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics?”

About 55 percent of voters, or 5.77 million, opposed the name change, while 45 percent, or 4.76 million supported it.

Taiwan has taken part in all editions of the Olympic Games under the name “Chinese Taipei” since 1984 after China refused to allow Taiwan to participate officially as the Republic of China (ROC) in the 1976 Summer Games in Montreal.

The nation had competed in the Olympic Games from 1956 to 1972 as the ROC, but it did not take part in the 1976 and 1980 Olympics because of disputes over protocol and national recognition.

Taiwan first participated as “Chinese Taipei” at the 1984 Winter Olympics in Sarajevo after the IOC passed the Nagoya Resolution in 1979, which led to the Lausanne Agreement in 1981.

The agreement requires Taiwan to compete under the name “Chinese Taipei” and bans its Olympic committee from using the ROC flag or national anthem.