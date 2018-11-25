Diet, exercise the key to diabetes control: doctor

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Maintaining a healthy diet and exercise regime is important for diabetics, as there is no cure for the chronic disease, but it can go into remission, a doctor at Taipei City Hospital’s Renai Branch said.

Wang Shun-he (王舜禾), from the hospital’s department of endocrinology and metabolism, said that a man in his 40s surnamed Chiang (江) sought treatment for a leg injury that had not healed after three months.

He was shocked when he was diagnosed with diabetes, Wang said.

Chiang was prescribed a three-month course of basal insulin and told to strictly control his diet and exercise regime for six months, the doctor said.

Six months later, a test that measured his blood sugar over the past two to three months showed that his plasma glucose percentage had dropped from 13.6 percent when he was first diagnosed to 5.6 percent, so he no longer needed to take insulin to control his blood-sugar levels, Wang said.

A test of glycosylated hemoglobin (HbA1c) with levels above 6.5 percent indicates diabetes, while below 5.7 percent is considered normal.

Diabetes can go into remission if a patient follows a rigorous diet and maintains a healthy lifestyle to control blood-sugar levels, he said.

Studies suggest that obese people with type-2 diabetes have a good chance of seeing the disease go into remission if they lose about 10 percent of their body weight, he said.

The chances of achieving remission are associated with early and sustained improvement in pancreatic beta cell function, but the longer blood-sugar remains at high levels without effective controls, the lower the chance of remission, he said.

People diagnosed with diabetes should control their diet and change their lifestyle as soon as possible to increase the chances of the disease going into remission, and reduce the chances that they will need medication to control it, he said.