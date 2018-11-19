Taoyuan Lantern Festival to feature children’s tales

By Wei Chin-yun and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Taoyuan Lantern Festival is to revolve around children’s stories and run from Feb. 12 to Feb. 24 along the Nankan River (南崁溪), the Taoyuan Department of Tourism said on Saturday.

Ideas for the design of the festival’s main lantern can still be submitted, department director Yang Sheng-ping (楊勝評) said, adding that the department might break with tradition by using a design not based on next year’s Chinese zodiac sign.

Next year is the Year of the Pig, traditionally prompting a pig-themed design, but after some discussion, the department decided that a non-traditional design might be more appealing, Yang said.

The larger Taiwan Lantern Festival, which is to be held in Pingtung County, has decided on a design not inspired by the zodiac, he said.

Highlighting instead its proximity to Donggang Township (東港), the festival plans to use a tuna design for its lantern, he added.

With three months to go, a pig-themed design remains a possibility, he said, adding that the smaller, hand-carried lanterns would have pig designs, following tradition.

This year is the Year of the Dog, and Snoopy was a big hit as a festival theme, Yang said, adding that and people have asked whether the department could acquire the rights to use animated series character Peppa Pig for next year.

However, Peppa Pig is not among the options being considered, he added.

Like this year, the festival is to stretch across Taoyuan’s Gueishan (龜山) and Lujhu (蘆竹) townships and be divided between Bianjhou Park (汴州公園), Gueishan First Riverside Park (龜山第一河濱公園), Jhumeng Bridge (竹夢橋) and Sanmin Sports Park (三民運動公園) — each with its own theme, he said.

Sanmin Sports Park is to host the main lantern, he added.

The festival overlaps with Valentine’s Day, so the department would also plan Valentine’s-themed events, it said.