Five companies gain certification for halal market

By Hung Chen-hung and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Five companies have received halal certification from the Kaohsiung Marine Bureau, allowing them to serve the halal market in Taiwan and opening a door to Muslim markets in Southeast Asia.

The companies — Tain Shi Fu Co, Fortune Life Enterprise Co, Chien Jung Frozen Food Co, Anyong Biotechnology and Fish Chairman Co — on Wednesday said that they were confident they could satisfy local needs and break into Southeast Asian markets.

There is great potential in the halal food market, Bureau Director Lin Ying-pin (林英斌) said, adding that there are more than 1.6 billion Muslims in the world.

Lin said the bureau estimated that one-third of the world’s population would be adhering to Islamic practices by 2050, so the halal market has great potential.

The bureau is getting a head start by introducing Kaohsiung’s excellent seafood and aquaculture into the Muslim diet, Lin said.

Of the five companies, Fish Chairman was the first to obtain the certification, company manager Su Te-wei (蘇德威) said.

Fish Chairman has begun raising aquaculture products in enclosed spaces, Su said, adding that even then, it was difficult to obtain the certification, he said.

Halal fish products across the five companies include whole fish — giant grouper, hybrid groupers, striped bass and milkfish — slices of fish meat, processed fish meatballs and other snacks, the bureau said.

International Muslim Tourism Industry Development Association chairman Ma Hsiao-chi (馬孝棋) said the companies were granted the certification after they attended a series of courses.

They also had to pass three on-site inspections, with people from the International Islamic University in Malaysia examining the facilities.

The certifications were awarded early this month, Ma said.