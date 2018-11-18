Immigration agency fines transnational marriage brokers

Staff writer, with CNA

The National Immigration Agency on Friday fined several advertisers of transnational marriage matchmaking services between NT$35,000 and NT$300,000.

The Immigration Act (入出國移民法) bans such advertisements, the agency said in a statement.

People have filed complaints that they have been cheated out of money by groups running advertisements on social media and television for transnational matchmaking services, it said.

The people said that the ads often feature photographs of beautiful women, but the women who were sent looked very different.

The agency has over the past few months found 17 cases where there were irregularities involving ads for transnational marriage matchmaking services, the agency said, adding that based on the evidence, its transnational marriage matchmaking management panel held a meeting to review the cases.

The 11-member panel decided to punish perpetrators in 17 cases: 14 ads on Facebook, two billboards and one TV ad, the agency said.

An investigation is also under way to determine if any of the advertisers have committed fraud, it added.